Highest ranking in its 200-year history for Rasen band

Market Rasen Band is celebrating after gaining promotion to the second division for the first time in its 200-year history.

The promotion follows their win at the Midlands Area Brass Band Championships, held in Bedworth, which also sees them qualify for the Great Britain finals to be held at Chelthenham in September.

Speaking after the win, bandmaster Pete Wood said: “In the 1970s, the band was very successful, but in more modern times we haven’t been ranked as high, so to get this win and to get promoted is an amazing accomplishment.

“We must thank our musical director David Dernley who has brought his expertise to make sure everything is meticulously in the right place at the right time.

“He is a pedantic old goat, but this has really paid off.

“We must also thank our competition secretary Mike Tindall, who has been a band member for more than 50 years, and our two sponsors - Market Rasen Town Council and United Health - for all their support.”

The band has welcomed a number of very experienced players recently, in no small part to the wide-spreading reputation of the band,but they are also fostering plenty of home-grown talent for the years to come.

Mr Wood said: “Our training band is very important to us.

“Future players are no longer coming out of the schools, so we provide the instruments and training opportunities for all ages to play with us.”

And one of those is Mr Wood’s own grandson William, who at the age of just four has already had his first session with the training band.