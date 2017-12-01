High Street footbridge reopens after repairs

Lincoln High Street footbridge has reopened after repairs were successfully completed.

The footbridge was closed in early October to allow essential repairs to drainage, paving and handrails.

That work is now complete and the footbridge reopened to the public this morning, Friday, December 1.

Neil Henry, head of operations at Network Rail, said: “We’ve made it clear that the quality of the bridge has not been to our high standards and have vowed to continue work on it until those standards are met.

“We will monitor the bridge in the coming weeks as people begin to use it again.

“We also apologise unreservedly for the disruption the closure of the bridge has caused in Lincoln city centre over recent weeks, particularly on weekends, and hope that now it is open the footbridge will meet the needs of the community as a safer alternative to waiting at the level crossing barriers.”