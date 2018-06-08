Here are roads in the Market Rasen area which are due to be resurfaced

A programme of surface dressing works will be taking place on roads in the Market Rasen area next week.

The roads will be surface dressed next week, making them safer and extending their lives.

Roads in the Market Rasen area which will be re-surfaced are:

• Top Road, Normanby Le Wold

• Whitegate Hill, Caistor

• A46 Caistor Bypass, Caistor

• Moor Road, North Owersby

• Gipsey Lane, North Owersby

• B1434 Ellmore Lane, North Kelsey

• A1084 Bigby High Road, Bigby

• A1084 Brigg Road, Somerby

• A1084 Brigg Road, Grasby

Each location will take around one to two days to complete.

Lincolnshire County Council say the exact dates and timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site.

This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Lincolnshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

• Following the works a 20mph speed limit will be in place for one week.