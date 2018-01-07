Help with your waste collections in West Lindsey

Assistance is available for households in West Lindsey with regard to waste bin collections.

Occupants who are unable to place their bin at the property boundary can ask for help from the district council.

The service applies if all residents of the household are physically unable to put refuse sacks or wheeled bins out for collection, due to mobility issues or infirmity.

If this is the case, the council will ensure that residents can have their waste collected from an agreed point.

To apply for assisted collections for you or on behalf of someone you know, visit www.westlindseygov.uk

You can also call 01427 676676 to find out more about the service provided by West Lindsey District Council.