Two carers in Market Rasen scoop awards at annual ceremony

Two carehome workers in Market Rasen were among the many celebrated at an annual awards ceremony last night (Wednesday, May 2).

Amy Maxwell and Veronica Bierlein work at The Poplars care home, and both were recognised at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s annual Employee Awards.

Young Carer of the Year went to Amy, who is described as ‘a lovely young lady with a big heart, who is full of life and has a great connection with the residents’.

Amy was also praised for her ‘encouraging, considerating and understanding nature’ and for being a ‘dedicated and committed’ member of the team.

Veronica was awareded Unsung Hero, and was celebrated for giving so much of her time to the home, ensuring that the care and wellbeing of residents is of upmost importance.

She was also praised for working double shifts and coming in on her day off during the bad weather earlier this year.

Colleagues mentioned how Veronica always has time for residents, and enjoys engaging in conversations with them about days gone by.

Dan Hayes, chief executive of The Orders of St John Care Trust, said: “I am constantly blown away by the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, who are committed to enhancing the lives of those who call our residences home. “Celebrating employees who have gone above and beyond is one of the highlights of the year for me, and once again our colleagues in Lincolnshire have shone. A big congratulations to all of our well deserved winners.”