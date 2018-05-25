Support for West Lindsey District Council’s health campaign

As planning continues for a multi-million-pound new fitness and wellbeing facility for Market Rasen, praise has been heaped on a month-long campaign, which has raised the profile of health and wellbeing across the district.

The awareness campaign, which has been running during May, has highlighted some of the existing groups and activities that you can enjoy in the Market Rasen area, including the classes and facilities at the De Aston Sports Centre.

Coun John McNeill

Market Rasen District Councillor, John McNeill, said: “This campaign has further shown just what there is out and about in the local area - from walking groups to the classes and gym facilities currently at the sports centre.

“The new plans we have will see such activities enhanced, indeed transformed, in the next few years – a huge step in helping us all live more healthy and active lives.”

Coun Tom Smith, who also represents Market Rasen, is another supporter of the campaign.

He said: “It has been great to read all about the different array of clubs and groups in the area which are really helping to make a huge difference to the health and wellbeing of local people.

Coun Tom Smith EMN-180524-142225001

“Figures show that 80 per cent of the district’s population currently are not accessing services and levels of obesity and Type 2 diabetes in some areas on the rise.

“I cannot wait until the new dry leisure facility opens in Market Rasen and to see what the outreach service has to offer.

“I am pleased to see as a council we are determined to work towards having a service that is for all.”

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Council is working with its leisure partners Everyone Active and are planning to invest more than £7.8 million, into a complete revamp of its health and wellbeing services.

Central to the plan is a new dry leisure facility for Market Rasen, with a major outreach programme to support activities in the more rural areas, and harder-to-reach people in towns.

Until the new centre is up and running, Everyone Active will continue to provide its service at De Aston.

More details of the new facility in Market Rasen are due to be released shortly.

In the meantime, it has been revealed that work will start in early June on the £1.4-million development of a new Health and Wellbeing Hub at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

Once works are complete the centre will offer an extensive range of activities to help improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the local community, regardless of age or ability.

GP referrals will be taken from all West Lindsey areas, including Market Rasen and Caistor.

The site will boast health consultation rooms, sauna and steam room, 100-station fitness and toning hub, community rooms and refurbished changing village, as well as a dedicated Active Senior Hub, which will offer dedicated short-mat bowls, easy-line equipment and social area.

On top of this the council has secured extra provision for an outreach service which will take activity out to residents in their community.

Coun Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee said: “I am really looking forward to seeing work start on this exciting new initiative.

“Health and wellbeing is something I am very passionate about and I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project.

“Our new arrangement with Everyone Active will help to not only improve the current quality of leisure provision but we will be able to reach even more people across our district.

“It is vital that people do get more active if they are to lead healthier lifestyles and I firmly believe this investment really is going to make it more accessible for people for all ages and abilities.”

Kerry O’Neill, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council to offer additional leisure activities across the whole of the district.

“As the UK’s longest established leisure operator, we are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of local residents, and the new facilities together with the outreach service will offer a fantastic opportunity to people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity in a bid to becoming more active, more often.”