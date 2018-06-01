Super slimming husband and wife in national competition

A super-slimming couple from Middle Rasen are seeing a lot less of each other after losing 8st 13lbs between them and making it to the semi-finals of a national competition.

Nigel and Anne-Marie Stephenson were selected to represent Lincolnshire in Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2018 competition after their impressive dedication to improving their lifestyle.

Anne-Marie, 46, has managed to lose 3st 8.5lbs despite having chronic pain condition fibromyalgia, which means she has to use a wheelchair.

Since losing weight, Anne-Marie says her mental health has improved and she is no longer in as much pain.

She said: “We’re making healthy changes together to give us both a brighter future, and that’s an amazing feeling.

“We’ve also become much more active and started doing more outdoor activities – like gardening and walking.

“I have fibromyalgia and since losing weight the pain has reduced and I’ve noticed fewer inflammations.

“My mental health and state of mind has improved massively too.

“We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals, it’s way beyond what we could have imagined when we first decided to join Slimming World.

“We already feel like winners because we’ve won the biggest prize out there – we feel great and we know we’ve got a long, healthy, happy life to look forward to together now.”

Husband Nigel lost 5st 4.5lbs and says he now feels great.

He said: “While I’d been feeling uncomfortable about my weight for some time, I never really felt quite ready to do anything about it.

“As soon as I realised Anne-Marie was unhappy with her weight too, it made sense to try to tackle it together.

“The change in both of us has been remarkable – it’s like we both have a whole new lease of life.”

Annabelle Stemp, who runs the couple’s Market Rasen slimming group, said: “I’m so proud of them both.

“I’d encourage any couples who are struggling with their weight to tackle the issue together.”