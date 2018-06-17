Sun safety advice from Macmillan

Free information and support on sun safety and cancer is coming to Market Rasen next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be in the Market Place on Tuesday, June 19, from 8.30am to 3.30pm, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide support.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

This summer, Macmillan will be raising awareness of sun safety and encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of skin cancer.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for, and when to see your doctor, could make a real difference.

“Know your own body and if you notice any changes get them checked.”

There are two main types of skin cancer: non melanoma and melanoma.

Non melanoma skin cancer is the most common type of cancer by far. It is unlikely to spread, is very treatable, and the earlier it is diagnosed the easier it is to treat.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 15,400 people diagnosed each year.

Around 27 per cent of new cases occur in people aged 75 and over. Unlike other cancer types, malignant melanoma also occurs relatively often in people of younger ages.

Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun - long term exposure, or short periods of intense sun exposure and burning. Sunbeds can also increase your risk.

Anyone who needs support, or just wants someone to talk to, can call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk