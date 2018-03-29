Rasen MP’s ‘great victory’ at medical school

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed an announcement by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, that Lincolnshire is to get its own medical school.

Sir Edward said he has been lobbying hard to get a medical school for the county for several years and described the news as a ‘great victory’.

He said: “I am delighted that the health secretary has approved plans for a Medical School for Lincoln.

“I have been lobbying hard for this for several years.

“It is a great victory for Lincolnshire.

“It will help attract bright new GPs, doctors and nurses into our county to learn, live, and work here.

“It is also great news for the University of Lincoln that the county is to get its own medical school.

“I have supported the university over the past 21 years as it has gone from strength to strength.”

Applications for the medicine course will open in September.