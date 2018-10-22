Palliative care suite reopens following successful refurbishment fundraising pledge

Celebrations have been underway to mark the reopening of a community hospital’s palliative care suite after significant community support helped make a refurbishment possible.

More than £56,000 has been raised towards the work on Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, over the last two-and-a-half years.

Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite EMN-181022-101249001

The improvements mean people receiving palliative and end of life care at the hospital will be able to enjoy a more homely, light and relaxing environment, which also gives private space to spend time with family and friends.

Lynn Short, clinical nurse lead on Scotter Ward for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said the ward team had been overwhelmed by the support they have received for the project.

She said: “Almost three years ago, our team set a goal of raising enough money to refurbish our two palliative care rooms, which were dark, starting to look tired and felt quite clinical.

“To see our dream become a reality is amazing.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the overwhelming support given to us by the local people, groups and businesses, who have been with us every step of the way. We cannot thank them enough.

“It is a real privilege to deliver palliative and end of life care, which we only have one opportunity to get right. This refurbishment means we have the right environment to deliver outstanding care.”

Both rooms have been refurbished to include en-suite bathrooms and a private seating area, which includes sofa beds to allow loved ones to stay overnight.

Special lighting panels provide mood lighting in the rooms, while beautiful murals cover the walls throughout both suites.

The finished rooms were unveiled by former patient Fred Powell, who was asked by staff to cut the ribbon in recognition of his contributions to fundraising and ongoing support to the ward.

Mr Powell said: “I have never known people to help and care so much as they do on Scotter Ward. I cannot thank them enough for all that they do.”

Donations for the palliative fundraising campaign went directly to the ward via Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s Charitable Funds - a registered charity which supports projects to enhance services and facilities that would not be funded by the NHS.

Support can still be given to the ward via Charitable Funds.

To donate, call the ward directly on 01427 816500 or email charitable.funds@lincs-chs.nhs.uk