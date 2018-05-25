Mental health matters at Holton le Moor WI

Mental health was the topic at Holton le Moor WI at their May meeting.

Firstly, members unanimously voted to support the national resolution Mental Health Matters.

Coincidentally, the subject of the talk at the meeting was Mental Health, Anxiety and Depression given by Linda Brownbridge, Clinical Lead for IAPT, and her colleague Jan, who highlighted a number of mental health topics - sleeping problems, depression and phobias - and spoke about the support on offer, including Open Mind in Grimsby, which can be arrange support by self referral.