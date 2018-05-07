Market Rasen walking group helps to lead the way for healthy living

Over the next four weeks, the West Lindsey Loves a Healthy Life campaign will highlight existing groups and projects that help people of all ages gain vital support as they look to tackle health issues – while also promoting those who are at the forefront of having fun and keeping fit!

This week, we look at a way of making the most of the area we live in.

West Lindsey: LOVING a healthy life EMN-180430-063008001

Keen walkers from Market Rasen’s community day centre look forward to joining other healthy locals on popular weekly treks around the town.

A regular band of happy trekkers prove their boots are made for walking as they take part in the ‘Health Walks in West Lindsey’ programme.

With volunteer leader Jackie Brown at the helm, the party meets on Thursday mornings in the town’s John Street car park before setting off on a different 90-minute walk every week.

Supported by Market Rasen Town Council, the events are part of a whole series of walks across West Lindsey and part of the national ‘Walking for Health’ programme.

One of the regulars is Community Support Worker, Dawn Cox.

She works at the town’s community day care centre and accompanies adults with disabilities on the walks.

“We really like to come along every week. Getting out in the fresh air and exercising is something that everyone needs,” said Dawn.

Jackie, who also runs walks in Caistor on Wednesday mornings, is a trained walking leader and explained how the group was just one of more than 600 operating across the UK.

“The idea was first supported by the British Heart Foundation and the then Countryside Agency, “ she said.

“Over the years, the organisations have changed, but Walking for Health has kept going and is as popular as ever. In fact, this year our Saxilby walk has celebrated its tenth anniversary.”

Market Rasen Walking for Health fan, Peggy Hartle first stepped out with the town group eight years ago.

She said: “I was attracted to this group when my husband developed a walking problem.

“I wanted to walk, and this is ideal as you meet so many different people and I really enjoy it.”

And, of all the Market Rasen-area walks she has done over the years, just which one is her favourite?

“It has to be the one which takes us to Nova Scotia Wood and through the plantation near Middle Rasen – and it is very handy for me, as I can pop home,” added Peggy.

To find out more about Walking for Health in West Lindsey, and walks near you, go to www.walkingforhealth.org.uk

A favourite route for the Market Rasen Walking for Health Group takes in well known beauty spot Willingham Woods.

The woods, which lie just to the east of the town, are popular with locals and visitors alike.

But did you know?

○The woodland is maintained by the Forestry Commission

○It consists of 290-hectares of woodland and is an important source of timber, used for furniture-making, firewood and the construction of horse jumps;

○ The wood is made up of a variety of conifer, broadleaf and mixed trees;

○ The land was once part of the estate belonging to Willingham House; a neo-classical structure built in 1790 but demolished in 1976 after falling into disrepair.

○The house was sited behind the ponds and was built by the Boucherett family. During the Second World War it was used as a prisoner of war camp.

○The Forestry Commission bought the land during the 1950s and 60s to develop the woodland.