Local NHS staff to run Lincoln 10K for charity

Enthusiastic staff from the local mental health and learning disabilities trust are getting geared up to take part in next month’s race in the city.

Six staff members from the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Crisis Team at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) are lacing up their trainers ready for Sunday, 7 April, when they are due to take on the Lincoln 10K.

The team, based in Lincoln, want to raise funds for therapeutic resources for young people in crisis.

Lyndsay Carter, who works as a practitioner in the team said: “Some of us have never run this distance before; some of us haven’t done it in a long time, so this really is a big challenge for us!

“We’d really appreciate your donations so that we can provide useful resources, such as mood diaries and self soothe items to put in emotional first aid boxes, to support these young people that are in crisis with their mental health.”

The money raised will go through the Trust’s charity, Charitable Funds.

LPFT’s staff and patients regularly fundraise for the Trust’s Charitable Funds; the money is used to enhance services and facilities that would otherwise not be funded by the NHS.

Philip Jackson, Chair of the Trust’s Charitable Funds said: “This is exactly the kind of thing we would hope our staff would want to fundraise for.

“Our charity is here to help our Trust provide the best care possible for our patients.”

The rest of the all-woman team, called, Scrambled Legs, is made up of Zara McAteer, Paschal Campbell, Cheryl Goodwin, Emily Brewer and Lisa De La Perrelle.

The team intends to complete the 10K course together, with a target time of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The race starts at 11am outside Lincoln Castle Academy and finishes at the cathedral.

Scrambled Legs would really appreciate some support on the day, to help them through their charity challenge.

If you would like to donate to this worthy cause visit their justgiving page.