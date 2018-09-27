Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust chief executive to step down

The chief executive of Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is set to step down after four years in charge.

Dr John Brewin will leave LPFT, where he first joined as medical director, at the end of December.

He will take up the position of chief executive at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust after working at LPFT for six and a half years.

Dr Brewin, who was appointed chief executive in 2014, said he was proud of what he has achieved in his time in charge of the trust.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at LPFT, both as chief executive and prior to that as medical director and I am so proud of all that we as a trust have been able to achieve together,” he said.

“We have improved our overall CQC rating from ‘requires Improvement’ to ‘good’, with some of our services rated as ‘outstanding’.

“Individual colleagues and teams have received well deserved recognition at national, regional and local awards ceremonies and the trust has also been cited as examples of best practice in several national documents.

“All of this recognition is testament to colleagues across the Trust who really do make a difference every day, not just to the care provided to our patients and services users, but also to their families and carers and to staff colleagues across the organisation and wider.”

He added that he hopes the trust will now continue to go from “strength to strength”.

Meanwhile, Paul Devlin, chair of LPFT, said Nottinghamshire will benefit with Dr Brewin in charge.

He said: “Under John’s leadership, and with support from colleagues across the organisation, LPFT has improved its quality standards, met financial targets each and every year and improved overall staff engagement scores in the national staff survey.

“I know that John leaves behind a strong legacy in terms of quality, performance and finance, but also in terms of leadership culture.”