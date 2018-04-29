Lincolnshire East CCG: Order your bank holiday prescriptions early

With the May Day bank holiday approaching, Lincolnshire East CCG is reminding patients to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

At busy times of year like bank holidays it is important that patients spend a few minutes thinking about their health care by ordering and collecting any repeat prescriptions in advance of the bank holiday weekend as many pharmacies will be closed.

Patients are reminded that they should only order the items that they need.

Dr Stephan Baird, Chair of NHS Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “Make sure you renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start as running out of daily medication over this period could have serious consequences for patients who rely on them to control heart and breathing problems.

“The last thing we want for our patients is having their bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take regular medication.

“For those with long-term health problems, taking daily medication is an important part of their treatment, and many are at risk of suffering serious attacks or hospital stays if medical supplies run out.”

With this in mind Lincolnshire East CCG is asking patients, their families and carers to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the break.

If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.

If you become unwell over the bank holiday period or need medical advice when your GP surgery is closed, GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by calling NHS111 free of charge.

• Bank holidays are noticeably busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance could help keep staff free to deal with life-threatening emergencies.