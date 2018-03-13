Lincolnshire Co-op ready to support prostate cancer charity

People across the county and beyond are joining forces with Lincolnshire Co-op to call time on prostate cancer.

Together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op is raising money through its Community Champions scheme to help leading men’s health charity Prostate Cancer UK in the fight against the disease, which kills one man every 45 minutes.

A donation will be made through the scheme each time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet from now until June.

Colleague fundraising and the carrier bag levy will also be added to the pot.

More fundraising will come from sales of official Prostate Cancer UK pin badges at Lincolnshire Co-op food stores for a suggested £1 contribution, plus donations from generous holidaymakers booking trips at the Society’s travel branches.

There will also be a focus on raising awareness, with free fold-up information leaflets available at all 49 of Lincolnshire Co-op’s pharmacies.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community and Education Co-ordinator Tiffany Allen said: “We want to use our ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities, and that includes looking after people’s health and wellbeing.

“Prostate cancer is a disease we all need to be aware of so why not say ‘game on’ against it together by joining one of our quiz nights, buying a pin badge in store or simply shopping with us?”