Learn about depression at Rasen cafe venue

Market Rasen Learning Centre is offering an understanding depression course, starting on Friday, June 8.

The five-week course will be held at the CLIP Centre in Queen Street, 10am to noon.

It is aimed at anyone who wishes to have a fuller understanding of depression.

The course will also help those who are caring for a relative or loved one who suffers with depression.

It is priced at £15 standard, £10 for seniors (65+) and £5 for those on benefits.

To find our more or to book, call 01673 843489.