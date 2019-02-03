Home care service rated as ‘outstanding’

Bluebird Care North East Lincolnshire & West Lindsey has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care services in England.

Following a comprehensive inspection, the CQC’s report highlighted the effectiveness of staff members, who are “kind and caring,” as well as “respectful.”

Inspectors reported they were told by individuals using the service that “staff spent time with them and listened to what they said which helped them feel cared for and at ease with the staff.”

This went hand-in-hand with the pride staff members felt for the service, telling inspectors that they “loved their work and enjoyed supporting people allocated to them.”

The responsiveness of the service was also praised by inspectors and received an ‘Outstanding’ rating as a ‘key line of inquiry’ of the report.

Inspectors recognised how staff members “demonstrated their commitment to work tirelessly to meet people’s holistic needs in a personalised way, in accordance with their preferences and wishes.”

This included “recognising the importance of meaningful activity and social stimulation” in a way which took into account the interests and hobbies of individuals.

John Webber, Managing Director of Bluebird Care North East Lincolnshire & West Lindsey said: “I am very proud of the whole team for striving every single day to make such an amazing achievement possible.

“We aim to provide people with the same standard of care we would expect for our own families, which means valuing each individual’s unique qualities – we are delighted that the CQC has recognised this.”