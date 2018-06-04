Himalayan yoga set to come to Rasen

Yoga classes in the Himalayan tradition are coming to Market Rasen this month.

Classes will be taking place on Thursdays, from 10.30am to 11.30am, and Fridays, from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Colebrook School of Dance studio in the town’s Union Street.

Class leader Sue Normandale, a former nurse, said: “This gentle mindful form of scientific exercises has been developed by Swami Rama to ensure a path towards achieving holistic health, a more flexible and healthy body, a calm peaceful mind and emotional stability.”

The cost is £7.50 per class or £39 for six.

However the first lesson is free to get a feel for the class and see if it suits you.

To book a place, call Sue on 07415 304171.

There will also be a class in Middle Rasen Village on Wednesdays, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

These classes are £5 and can be booked as above.