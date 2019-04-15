Free Dementia Friends and mindfulness sessions in Market Rasen

Mindfulness is talked about wherever you go - but what is it all about?

Find out for yourself at an information session being held at Market Rasen’s Salvation Army Centre next month.

Mindfulness for Beginners will run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the John Street venue and is part of a community information day being organised by the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs (LNFWI)

The event is open to anyone, of any age, and akes place on Wednesday, May 8.

In the morning, there will be the opportunity to take part in Dementia Friends training.

This session runs from 10am to noon and, again, is open to anyone, of any age.

Both these sessions are free to attend, thanks to a grant from the Horncastle Health & Wellbeing Fund.

However, places must be booked and you can attend either or both sessions

A lunch option is also available - at a cost of £5 for a jacket potato, with filling and said, followed by cake.

Chairman of LNFWI, Chris Morgan said: “Mental health is something the WI has been highlighting since a resolution was passed at last year’s national annual meting.

“The Make Time for Mental Health campaign aims to make it as acceptable to talk about mental health as physical health and that is what has inspired these sessions.”

To book a place - and/or lunch - call WI House on 01507 525546.