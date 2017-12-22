Extra funding to help stretched Lincolnshire NHS services this winter

The NHS in Lincolnshire has been awarded nearly £2.4 million to help relieve the pressure on the county’s health services this winter.

The money is part of the £350 million announced in the chancellor’s autumn budget to help the NHS this winter.

The majority of the county’s allocation will be used to fund additional health services in the community in a bid to keep people, where possible, at home and where they want to be.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) Director of Operations Simon Evans said: “With this money we will be able to help patients to stay well in their own homes and able to spend time with their families this Christmas and throughout the winter, rather than having to be at a busy hospital.”

ULHT will use some of the funds to provide therapy services seven days a week at its hospitals, as well as having extra doctors working weekends and over the bank holidays so patients can be treated quicker.

Simon added: “Nobody wants to be in hospital at this time of year and we hope by investing money in this way we will get patients who are in our hospitals home sooner.”

People are also advised to take a few simple steps to help them stay well this winter.

○ At the first sign of a winter illness, even if it’s just a bad cough or cold, get advice from your pharmacist, before it gets more serious. This is often the best and quickest way to help you recover and get back to normal.

○ Make sure you keep topped up with any repeat prescriptions. You can also ask your pharmacist what medicines should be in your cabinet to help get you and your family through the winter season.

○ If you do become unwell and need medical help fast but it is not a 999 emergency, call NHS 111 for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for treatment.

○ If you catch the winter vomiting bug the advice is to stay off work or school and away from public places (including GP practices, hospitals and care homes) until at least 72 hours after the symptoms have cleared. Stay hydrated and seek advice over the phone from your pharmacist or NHS111.

○ For less urgent health needs, contact your GP or local pharmacist. You can also access NHS advice at www.nhs.uk.