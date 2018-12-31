Essential parenting classes to be launched

NCT is launching shorter, more affordable antenatal courses in Lincoln and Louth called NCT Essentials.

The courses will run from January and are designed to meet the needs of busy parents and parents on a budget.

These classes will be more structured than traditional NCT courses, and are designed to equip new parents with important information and tips for early parenting.

The charity wants to reach out to parents in new areas, whatever their background or income.

Valerie Jones, Birth and Beyond practitioner, NCT Lincoln branch, said: “Everyone wants to be the best parent they can be.

“Evidence shows that preparing for the birth of your baby and being a parent with an NCT course improves your confidence and helps give you skills you need.”

To book an NCT Essentials antenatal course in Lincoln or Louth call 020 87529129 or email bookings6@nct.org.uk .