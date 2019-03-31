Head back to 1940s at Rasen Rotary fundraiser

There is still time to get tickets for the 1940s evening taking place in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next month.

The 1940s Supper Dance is being organised by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen and will take place on Saturday, April 12.

There will be the chance to dance and sing along or simply relax and enjoy a great evening out.

The evening will be opened by the Market Rasen Band.

There will then be a two-course meal, followed by entertainment from the talented Johnny Victory.

Dress is smart casual or you can go all out and dress in 1940s’ style.

Tables of eight are available, but other numbers can be accommodated.

Tickets cost £17.50 each and are available from Peter Rhodes in Market Rasen’s Oxford Street, call 01673 842877 or email derekand janetanderson@btinter net.com