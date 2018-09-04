Have your say: WLDC launches consultation on Rasen leisure centre

Plans have now been drawn up for the proposed £6.3 million dry leisure centre in Market Rasen - and residents are being asked to have their say in an official public consultation.

The new state of the art facility would include a 3G Pitch, fitness suite, dance studio, sports hall and changing facilities and officials say it will ‘energise’ the town’s economy.

The site of the proposed dry leisure centre

The consultation comes after furious residents set up an action group calling for WLDC to include a swimming pool in the plans, but the council says this is not financially viable at the moment.

And the authority says the dry facility has only been possible due to a re-tender of its existing leisure contract, combining it with the West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

WLDC leader Coun Jeff Summers says he is excited about the plans for Market Rasen, and is encouraging residents to go along to a consultation event at Festival Hall on September 19 at 3pm and 7pm.

Coun Summers said: “I am personally pleased that we can share our plans for the new dry leisure facility for Market Rasen.

“We have worked very hard to get to this stage and we are putting in considerable investment into this development for the benefit of local people.

“Whilst I appreciate we cannot at this stage fulfil all the wishes of residents in terms of building a swimming pool, we are future proofing the site to be able to develop the site further should it become financially viable.

“I hope you will all agree that this really is an exciting opportunity for the town as it will provide a comprehensive programme of activities, sports development opportunities, health programmes and events.

“The inclusion of a 3G all- weather pitch will create extensive opportunities for the young to develop their sporting abilities and reach new heights of achievement.

“This will be the most significant investment in the town for many years, and for me, forms the beginning of a new initiative to energise the economy for Market Rasen.

“Please pop along and check out the plans, and let us know what you think about our proposals.”

Figures show there are more overweight people in the district than in neighbouring Lincolnshire authority areas.

And hospital admissions for Type 2 diabetes in West Lindsey top the county chart – with worrying levels in Market Rasen and Middle Rasen.

The council says these figures highlight the importance of the investment.

The plan is that the new purpose built facility will open in June 2020 and will replace the existing facilities at both De Aston Sports Centre and Caistor Sports Hall.

Town and district councillor for Market Rasen, Tom Smith, said extensive discussions had taken place between his two authorities, and that the town council was fully supportive of the plans for the dry leisure facility.

He said: “We are now working towards an application for planning permission and would like to share our plans with the local community in order to get valuable feedback on the proposal.

“All feedback received will be analysed and used to finalise the design.

“We would like as many people as possible to come along and meet representatives of the council and the design team to find out more at a special consultation event to be held this month.”

WLDC has secured an option to purchase a site in Market Rasen on Gainsborough Road, and has engaged with the necessary professional resources in order to draw up concept designs for the facility.

Feedback on the proposed scheme can also be submitted online.

Go to west-lindsey.gov.uk/mrleisure.

The consultation period is open until the October 21.