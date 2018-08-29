Have you seen missing Thomas in Lincolnshire?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find Thomas Coates, who has not had contact with family since July 4.

The 32-year-old has links to the Lincoln, East Lindsey and West Lindsey areas.

Thomas is described as white, slim, with collar-length brown curly hair. He also has a beard.

Contact Lincolnshire Police if you know of Thomas’s whereabouts

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - including Thomas’s name in the subject box.

• By calling the non-emergency number 101 or by calling or text Missing People on 116 000.