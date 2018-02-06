Have a ball to support Claudia’s Cause

Claudia’s Cause Spring Ball will be taking place on Saturday March 3 at Hemswell Court, the former RAF Officers’ Mess at Hemswell Cliff.

Tickets cost £45, which includes a three-course meal and entertainment.

Arrival on the night is from 6.30pm, with the event finishing at 12.30am.

There are strict numbers and just a few tickets left to sell.

Tickets can be booked through the Claudia’s Cause Facebook page.

Proceeds from the ball will go to support charities supported by Claudia’s Cause, in memory of Market Rasen schoolgirl Claudia Burkill.