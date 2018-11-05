Harvest supper for Rotarians

Rotarians and their guests packed into Tealby Village Hall for the annual Rotary supper and auction.

As always, there was plenty on offer on the auction table and having enjoyed their meal, bidding got under way.

Heading up the proceedings was Rotarian Bob Winter, who made sure items went for their maximum value.

The evening raised £510.35, which will fund the presents given by Santa to children at the annual Community Carol Concert, which this year will be held on Monday, December 10, in Market Rasen Methodist Church.