Gunby volunteers awarded

National Trust property Gunby Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, could not operate without its small army of almost 200 volunteers.
Recently, the staff and volunteer team enjoyed an ‘end-of-season-get-together’ to celebrate the work of these dedicated people.
Some distinguished volunteers received National Trust long service awards for helping out at Gunby for five and 10 years.
They were presented with a certificate and special National Trust pin to mark the occasion.
