Gruelling cycle challenge for cancer mum

Nettleton mum Cerri Belt’s

incredible fight against a ‘one in a million’ cancer has touched people across the area.

And now her husband Howard’s colleagues at Duckworth Motor Group in Market Rasen are taking on a challenging 35-mile cycle ride to raise money for the Belt family and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cerri, 37, found out in March this year she has stage three appendix cancer, thought to affect only one in a million people.

She has been through months of chemotherapy and soon faces a long spell in Sheffield for more treatment.

Keen to support the Belt family, staff at Duckworth have organised a 35-mile cycle ride, and easier 10-mile cycle ride suitable for families, and a 2.5-mile group walk around Willingham Woods for everyone to join.

Howard’s colleague Sharon Wilson​ said: “We are doing everything we can to help the Belt family through this difficult time.

“You don’t realise the hidden costs involved with such specialist medical care until you are going through it.

“Cerri will shortly be undergoing a lengthy treatment in Sheffield which means that Howard will need to find accommodation local to the hospital to allow him and his children to be at Cerri’s side giving her all the support she needs.”

The cycle rides and walk will take place on Sunday, October 28. Routes are all ‘on road’, but suitable for hybrids and mountain bikes as well as road bikes. Refreshments will also be provided at the finish, and also at the halfway point.

Mechanical support and stewards will be available on the routes on the day to help runners and walkers.

To sponsor the riders go to www. justgiving.com/crowdfunding/howardscycleride.

Or for more info about joining in, call Duckworth on 01673 842101.