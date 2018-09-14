Group’s cycle challenge to visit all three Osgodbys

As Osgodby Primary School prepares to mark its 150th anniversary, a team of cyclists is heading out to help raise money for an outdoor classroom.

The challenge for the group of amateur cyclists is to ride from Osgodby near Scarborough, to Osgodby, Selby and on to their own Osgodby - a distance of 150 miles.

The team of Beth Holvey-Hutchinson, Dean Hutchinson, Mandy and Paul Ross-Cowling, Mark Carter, Matt Boulton and Josh Colgan heads out next Monday, September 17, and plans to complete the epic ride the next day, arriving at the school as it finishes on Tuesday at 3.10pm.

“The idea came about after seeing the three Osgodbys on a map - and a glass of wine!” said Beth.

“As well as supporting the school, we also want to raise money for Bloodwise, so all the money raised will be split between these two very good causes.”

Bloodwise s a charity close to the hearts of the cyclists and all at Osgodby School.

Ella Ross-Cowling, a pupil at Osgodby School, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (ALL) when she was just two years old.

She went through a very tough and intensive treatment, which she completed in 2015.

Thankfully, Ella is now doing very well.

Another pupil, Beth and Dean’s son Richmond, lost his grandad last year to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, after a very short illness.

Beth said: “Both these causes have a direct impact on us and we are really pleased with the support we have already received from people.

“We are also grateful to Tony Bell who has agreed to act as our support for the ride.”

The group originally set a target of £1,000, but this has already been smashed, with £1,425 pledged on their crowdfunding page alone.

To support the team on their fundraising quest, visit their page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/osgodby .

Alternatively, put a donation in an envelope, marked Cycle 150, and drop it off at Osgodby School or at the Willingham Woods Kiosk.