Group on target with fundraising

Lincoln Level Shots clay pigeon shooting group, whose shooting ground is at Nettleton Lodge, have made presentations to charity.

The first, for £1,150, was given to the International Bomber command centre at Lincoln.

Presentation of �1,150 to the International Bomber Command Centre at Lincoln. Pictured are: Kevin Bradley, Ben Jacob, Brian Shucksmith and Vice chairman of Lincoln Level shots Les Cant EMN-180820-182649001

Pictured, right, are Kevin Bradley, Ben Jacob, Brian Shucksmith and Vice chairman of Lincoln Level shots Les Cant.

The second cheque was the result of the charity day at Nettleton Lodge earlier this year, with £1,103 going to the Holton le Moor LIVES group and the same amount sent to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.