Gritting team preparing to battle snow and ice which could continue until March

With temperatures beginning to plummet across the county, the council’s gritting team are ready to battle any snow and ice.

The current weather forecast shows that this weekend will see the start of a very cold spell, which is likely to run right until the middle of March.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly, and, in some cases, will be in double minus figure at night.

“During the day, temperatures will struggle to rise above 0 and in the wind will feel like -4 or -5.

“There is also a risk of snow coming in from the east, although the forecast is uncertain.

“Where snow falls it will not thaw due to low temperatures and will settle quickly. The snow will be dry and powdery - unlike the usual wet snow we get. It will be easier to plough but prone to drift in the wind.

“As always, our winter maintenance team is monitoring the weather around the clock, and our gritters are on call 24/7 so they are ready to hit the road whenever they are needed.

“However, please be aware that once temperatures drop below -7 salt become less effective, so even treated routes may be hazardous.

“Please be assured that we will do all we can to manage the disruption.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads.

They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, click here