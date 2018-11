The annual gritter blessing ceremony took place at the Willingham Hall depot near Market Rasen last week.

Leading the service was the Rev David Post, supported by clergy from Market and Middle Rasen.

This year, the Rasen depot has been chosen to trial a new ‘brown salt’ system. With the blessing of the machines, operators and salt now complete, staff are ready to head out to help keep the roads clear and safer for the driving public throughout the winter months.