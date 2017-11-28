Gritter lorries and salt from Rasen depot a blessing to all in coming months

The annual blessing of the gritters and crews heading out on the county’s roads to keep them clear of ice and snow this winter took place at the Willingham Hall Depot last week.

Local ministers - the Rev David Post, the Rev Stephen Johnson, the Rev Claire Walker, Jane Bridger and Salvation Army Envoy Terry Carpenter - joined members of the gritting team to say prayers for the safety of all involved.

Victims of road accidents in the past year were also remembered.