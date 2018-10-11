Grieving Rasen community raises funds for big ‘send off’

Crowd funding set up by a grieving family to give their dad the ‘send off he deserves’ has raised around £4,000 in just a matter of days.

Well-known Market Rasen man Yorick Boryszczuk died suddenly in the town last month, at the age of 50.

Facing a bill of thousands of pounds for funeral costs, his family and friends set about raising the money - and they are now praising the Rasen community for the care they have shown.

Mr Boryszczuk’s son Tom set up a crowd funding page on social media, with two of the town’s pubs also helping to raise money.

The White Swan placed a bucket on the bar, while, in addition to a bucket collection, The George held a memorial fundraising evening.

Tom told the Rasen Mail: “We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support received both emotionally and through the generosity of dad’s friends and family.

“It has enabled us to give our father the send off he deserves.

“He was the life and soul of every occasion and it means so much to us to see how much he was loved by so many.

“Market Rasen will not be the same without his colourful charismatic self.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and to the support from the George and the Swan; we are so grateful.”

Two of Mr Boryszczuk’s friends, Andy King and Brett Bowman, spearheaded the fundraising in the town.

Brett said: “We just want to thank everyone for their support.

“We want to thank all the people and the businesses who have raised the money.

“We also want to thank Equip for supplying the t-shirts for Yorick’s funeral.

“When you need them, people are there; the community pulls together.”

Mr Boryszczuk’s funeral will take place at Lincoln Crematorium this Friday, October 12, at 1.10pm, with bright clothing requested to be worn.