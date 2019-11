A pop-up stock-up shop will be held at Caistor Methodist Church this Saturday, November 9.

Go along between 10am and 1pm, when you can stock up on nuts, seeds, dried fruit, flour, oats, pasta, popping corn, oil, spices and much more.

Take along your own containers or use the spare ones available at the pop-up shop.

Also on sale will be bamboo toothbrushes and shampoo bars.

For more information, contact Maura Cook on 07843 755002