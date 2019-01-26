Green light for play area and nursery at Rand Farm Park

Childcare provision in the Wragby area has received a boost from planners at West Lindsey District Council.

A farmhouse at Rand Farm Park will be converted into a 90-space nursey which offers childcare for babies, toddlers and pre-school children.

As part of the plans, an outdoor play area and associated infrastructure will also be built at the site.

Supporting documentation states: “It provides an opportunity to introduce a unique farm-based nursery which would widen the choice of education within this part of Lincolnshire.”

Wragby Primary School wrote to WLDC in support of the application.

In a letter, the school said: “The idea of a farm-based nursery that would have free-flowing access to the outdoors is incredibly appealing for our rural community, and would be highly beneficial to young children.

Staff at Rand Farm Park say they are ‘delighted’ that their plans were approved.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that our recent application for planning permission has been approved by West Lindsey District Council.

“This will see the opening of a children’s day nursery at Rand Farm Park for children aged six weeks to four years.

“The white farmhouse in the centre of the park, which has been the family home of owners Richard and Kay Waring will be transformed to create a rural nursery, with large bright open spaces and free-flowing access to the extensive private garden, which surrounds the house. “The new company is a joint venture with Kid’s Play: an award winning nursery group, who currently operate nurseries on other farm parks across the UK.

“We first began working with Kid’s play around five years ago when we started our holiday club, which runs during school holidays providing day clubs for school age children.

“The latest development will be for a younger audience but we will continue to offer our increasingly popular holiday club! “This project is unique to the area and will offer a dynamic location for early years development.

“The benefits of growing up in the countryside are well known - that, coupled with daily access to our animals and on site growing patch and poly tunnel will allow our children to learn about the environment and rural values.

“It’s not all education though, Rand Farm Park’s extensive play facilities will offer a fun and challenging environment for children to play and develop. “Development will start immediately with a planned opening date in the summer.

“Before then, we will be hosting open days during the spring for prospective parents to view our facilities, meet our team and ask any questions they may have.” • To register your interest, send your name, contact telephone number and email address to nursery@randfarmpark.com to ensure you are the first to hear how the project unfolds!