Green-fingered Rasen residents call for allotments

Market Rasen has seen a surge in requests for an allotment in the town.

In a report to Market Rasen Town Council, town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith told councillors how the authority had received eight requests for an allotment.

And she said that when the council received six or more requests it had a duty to provide an allotment, if suitable land was available.

Councillors at the town’s October meeting discussed the issue and felt it would be great to provide an allotment but that no suitable land was available at the moment.

Members discussed the suitability of De Aston Field, but a councillor raised concerns, saying the ground may not be appropriate.

The town council agreed to check the deeds for De Aston Field to find out whether or not the land was suitable.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “If allotments requests are received, then they [residents] should be advised to approach Acis or the Catholic church as the church have land available which may be suitable for allotments.”

Resident Becky Bingham said: “[I would] love to have a allotment.”

Gemma Nash said: “Brilliant idea.”

And Roger Allenby agreed it was a ‘brilliant idea’ to set up an allotment in Market Rasen.

Allotments have grown in popularity in recent years, with the National Allotment Society saying the pastime can raise your serotonin levels, making you happier and healthier.