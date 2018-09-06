Grasby teenager is through to the final stages of a national design competition

A Grasby teenager has made it through to the final round of a national competition to design a four-colour pen - but she needs your votes to get her all the way.

Lottie Crooksey, 14, is through to the final stage of the Design and Shine competition to redesign the iconic BIC 4 colour pen.

The fate of Lottie and the other finalists is in your hands, as the winner is decided through a public vote.

The winning entry will be put into production and the winner will also be given £3,000 to fuel their first for their design.

Lottie Cooksey, who starts year 10 at Caistor Grammar School this month, said: “It’s really exciting to be a finalist, but also slightly nerve-wracking.

“I will be telling all my friends and family to support me and will have to keep my fingers crossed for the public vote!

“The inspiration for my design came from a recent family holiday to the South of England, where we discovered a field teeming with wildlife, including insects and in particular dragonflies. I hope others like dragonflies as much as I do!”

Illustrator Phil Corbett, who sat on the judging panel for this the competition, said: “This dragonfly design has a lovely 1940s printed style and would look as good on a book inlay as it would on a pen.

“The orange and turquoise work perfectly together.

“We wish Lottie the best of luck in the public vote, which closes on September 9.”

Lottie’s parents added: “We are very proud of Lottie and delighted in her unexpected progress to the final of the BIC Design and Shine competition.

“She has always displayed a talent for art and design and we are glad this gives her an opportunity to gain a new experience and show her skills to a wider audience.”

• The overall winner will be announced on September 10 and their winning design will be put into production before it goes on sale on Amazon later this year.

To cast your vote, click here