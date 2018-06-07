Grand tour for Rasen Rotarians

Market Rasen Rotarians took a grand tour of old Cleethorpes recently.

The walk was organised by Rotarian Derek Anderson, a friend of the guide Vic Walker, who led a gentle stroll around the town and highlighted various points of interest.

The recently refurbished Victorian Clock Tower and the Railway Station, where thousands of tourists used to arrive by steam train both featured.

They then headed for the aptly named Anderson’s Yard and the former site of Bunny’s Club, where many nationally known artists performed; the Empire Theatre, the Armed Forces War Memorial Arch and the Lifeboat Station.

At the Lifeboat station, they learned of the current workings of the station and a reminder to all that the organisation is totally funded by donations, unlike the publicly funded Coastguards, in the next building, who direct requests to the RNLI and/or the Coastguard helicopter, which is now stationed at Humberside Airport.

The Rotarians made donations in thanks for the work the volunteers do and for the very informative talk they were given.

Rotarian Harold Bates even found a donkey to ride on, before it was time to head along the promenade to the pier for fish and chips to end the day.

They also enjoyed a touch of hospitality from Rotarian Keith Patrick and his wife Liz, who are about to depart to pastures new at Welshpool; they provided a very welcome first drink for everyone at the event.

Vic, their guide, was very informative of the history of Cleethorpes and recounted many personal memories of the war and post war era.

He gave a very good tour and was well aided by the eight-page descriptive brochure which Derek and Janet Anderson had produced.