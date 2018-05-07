Grand day of music marks festival end at Horncastle Church

Horncastle parish church’s art and music festival is underway with plenty more to come this week.

The Upstagers got things underway on Saturday morning with a rehearsal for their forthcoming play.

Horncastle Choral Society played to a packed church on Saturday evening , while Sunday evening saw the welcome return of Octangle.

The community paper chain is growing, but if you have not yet added your chain go along and create a link.

The graffiti organ is simply asking to be played, or why not write a message on one of the pipes.

The week long event culminates in a grand finale day this Saturday, with live music, from 10am, including the Big Sing at 3pm, when everyone will join in singing for Freedom before breaking the chains with the Bishop of Grimsby.

All events are free.