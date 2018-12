Tealby School is inviting everyone to run, walk or skip the new Park Run at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday, December 22 - with all donations collected going towards a new school minibus.

Back in October, criminals stole the school’s minibus, removed its engine and left it burnt out in a field near Waddingham.

Since then the community has offered to host a wide variety of fundraising events.

Headteacher Denise Popplewell said, “The response has been overwhelming.”