‘Good’ rating for Market Rasen school

A Market Rasen school continues to be good after a recent Ofsted inspection.

Market Rasen CofE Primary School, in Mill Road, has retained its ‘good rating’ after the first inspection in five years.

The report praised the school for ‘the strong and steadfast leadership’ who ‘maintain the good quality of education in the school’.

It also highlighted that staff ‘accurately identify the action needed to improve those areas of the school’s effectiveness that fall below the high standards that they set’.

The report also praised the strong relationship between adults and pupils.

Pupils were highlighted for their ‘exemplary’ behaviour, and being ‘eager to join in discussions in class’.

Teachers were praised for ‘providing pupils with motivating and relevant learning experiences’ and ‘making strong use of questions’.

Further praise was given to the governing body at the school which the inspector described as ‘strong and very effective’.

The report stressed that ‘members of the governing body are clear about their roles and responsibilities’ and that they are provided with ‘high quality information about the school’s effectiveness’.

According to the report, staff have also continued to improve the quality of teaching at the school since the last inspection.

The Ofsted inspector also highlighted the next steps Market Rasen CofE Primary School could take to further improve.

The report feels that leaders and those responsible for governance should ‘embed the new teaching approaches in reading and sustain the improvement seen in pupils’ progress’.

Another step to improve relates to ‘strengthening the progress of more disadvantaged pupils to reach the same standards as other pupils nationally, as they have done in previous years’.