Good food sees tourism award for Caistor park

A Caistor holiday park has shown it knows how to cater for all its customers by scooping a top tourism food award.

Caistor Lakes Lodges was crowned winner of the Customer Choice Food Award for Relax and Explore destinations at Hoseasons’ 13th annual Gala Awards.

The Brigg Road site achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys.

Les Pert, Development Manager at Caistor Lakes Lodges said: “This is fantastic news.

“The success of our business ultimately depends on how holidaymakers feel about their visit, so receiving an award based on the strength of our customer satisfaction scores is particularly pleasing.

“We do everything we can to ensure our food is of the highest standard for our guests, so it’s nice for the team to get the recognition they deserve.”

The presentation was made to Les and Joyce Pert at the five-star Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, South Wales,

Speaking after presenting the award, Simon Altham, Managing Director - Revenue at Hoseasons, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to hand over this award to the team at Caistor Lake Lodges.

“We all know the importance that positive reviews can have on bookings and it’s clear from the feedback they’ve been receiving that they’re doing a fantastic job of catering for our customers.”

The Caistor Lakes restaurant is open to non-residents.

For more information visit www.caistorlakes.co.uk.