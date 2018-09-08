Golfers needed to help pot cash for charities

Golfers are needed to take to the greens at the Market Rasen Club to raise money for three charities.

The annual Rilmac Golf Day will be held on Friday, September 28 and will be supporting St Barnabas Hospice, the British Heart Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.

Teams of four are invited to enter - men, ladies or mixed - with the maximum men’s handicap 28 and 36 for ladies .

Caroline Swindin, Corporate Fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be one of Rilmac’s chosen charities for this year’s Golf Day, and hope everyone attending enjoys the event.

“The money raised for our hospice will go a long way in helping us deliver specialist, end-of-life care to people in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness and their families and carers.”

Entry is £200 per team with all proceeds going to support the three charities.

All participants will receive coffee and a bacon roll in the morning, plus a meal after play.

Golfers can also enjoy refreshments, kindly donated by Market Rasen Tesco, at the halfway house at hole nine.

There will also be a raffle during the day.

To sign up for the event visit www.rilmac.co.uk/charity-golf-day or for more information contact Rob Harris at r.harris@rilmac.co.uk