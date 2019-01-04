Golden moment for Rasen slimming consultant

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a consultant from Market Rasen marked half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Michelle Edmunds, who runs a group at The Festival Hall in Market Rasen and another at North Kelsey Village Hall, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Michelle said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

“So, this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.

“Thanks to our eating plan they’ll see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too!”

To find out more call Michelle on 07722 266969 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk