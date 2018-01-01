Going quackers at Middle Rasen

More than 900 little yellow ducks brightened up New Year’s Day in Middle Rasen when the annual duck race got underway.

The race started from Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road and, due ti the fast-flowing water, the first duck took just 11 minutes to reach the finish line at the Church Street bridge.

Middle Rasen Duck Race 2017 EMN-180101-154751001

Winner of the race - and taking the £100 first prize - was duck number 872, Elijah Swan, owned by Pip Drury.

Second home, for the £50 prize, was duck number 101 - Brook - owned by Pete Ward and coming in third, to claim £25, was 235, Gerald, owned by Amanda Nelson.

There was also a prize for the final duck home, which turned out to be number 38, also owned by Pete Ward.

The duck race has been run on New Year’s Day every year since 1996 by the village’s cricket and football club.

Middle Rasen Duck Race 2017 EMN-180101-154902001

That first race had just 100 ducks and over the years it has grown, with last year’s race having a record number of ducks - 1,400.

This year, however, with the club on a sabbatical, Tim Duckering, Nigel Smith and Ron Folgate took on the organising of the event.

“We have had a lot of support from the previous organisers for which we are very grateful,” said race secretary Wendy Folgate.

“We are really pleased with the amount of ducks sold and with the great turn out today.”

Middle Rasen Duck Race 2017 EMN-180101-154931001

After the race, the fun continued at the Nags Head in Middle Rasen, where the race winners received their awards.

There was also a prize draw, with meals out, beauty vouchers, bark for garden landscaping, car equipment and much more donated as prizes.

Proceeds from the whole event will go to local good causes, full details of which will be announced at a later date.

Middle Rasen Duck Race 2017 EMN-180101-154649001

Middle Rasen Duck Race 2017 EMN-180101-154841001