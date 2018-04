Some of Cadney and Howsham Park committee and Open Gardens organisers will be in The Bandstand in Brigg Market Place this Saturday, April 28, at the Farmer’s Market to promote events.

The Howsham duck race will be held on Monday, May 7, while the Cadney and Howsham Open Gardens and scarecrow trail will take place on June 17.

Go along to sponsor a duck ahead of the race and meet some of the scarecrows.