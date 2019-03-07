Going, going, gone for Lancaster

A live auction and black tie dinner is aiming to boost funds to create an iconic Lancaster Bomber landmark.

Going, going, gone – Hemswell Court to host live auction and black-tie dinner with one-of-a-kind signed oil painting to raise funds for iconic Lancaster Bomber landmark

George 'Johnny Johnson' signing the star lot in the auction

To be held on 22nd May 2019, organisers are looking for guests (both corporates and individuals alike) to purchase tables at the black-tie dinner to help raise as much money as possible for what will be an iconic landmark that both counties can be proud of.

The auction will also include an authentic flying jacket which commemorates The Dam Busters film, signed by Johnny Johnson, the chance to experience a flight in a Tornado F3 simulator and a wine tasting session for eight at Hemswell Court.

The design of ‘On Freedom’s Wings’, which will be taller than the Angel of the North, is a life-size representation of an Avro Lancaster Bomber which was based at RAF Swinderby. It will be erected on high ground just off the A46 at Norton Disney, visible to an estimated 34,000 motorists every day.

Measuring 26 metres long with a wingspan of 31 metres, the installation will be mounted on a frame more than 15 metres above ground level. It will appear to be in flight over the horizon, heading ‘home’ towards RAF Swinderby.

“To date, the excavation and concrete foundations have been completed and the steel framework will be erected in spring this year. To continue beyond that, we need funds to take us to the next stage which is constructing the steel body of the aircraft itself. The response we’ve received for this project has been overwhelmingly positive and I’m looking forward to moving another step closer to completing this landmark.”

Donations are welcome via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/bombercountygatewaytrust

Cheques can be made payable to ‘Bomber County Gateway Trust’ and posted to: Bomber County Gateway Trust, Hill Holt Farm, Norton Disney, LN6 9JP.