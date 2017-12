Splash out on New Year’s Day and watch the duck race being held at Middle Rasen.

The annual event has new ‘race directors’ this year, but the format remains the same.

The race will begin from Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road at noon and end at the bridge in Church Street.

Prizegiving and a raffle will be held in the Nag’s Head afterwards.

Buy your ducks now from the pub, Crossroads Stores or via www.middlerasen.org